comScore
Business News/ Companies / News/  ONGC, RIL among bidders for oil and gas blocks
Back

NEW DELHI : State-owned energy majors ONGC and Oil India Ltd along with Reliance-BP, Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta and Sun Petrochemicals Pvt Ltd have placed bids for exploring and producing oil and gas from 10 blocks in the eighth round of auctions under thev open acreage licensing policy (OALP).

According to a notification by the Directorate General of Hydrocarbons (DGH), a total of 13 bids have been placed for the 10 blocks, out of which ONGC has placed nine bids and others have placed one bid each. However, no global oil exploration major placed bids in the international competitive bidding round.

On 7 July last year, the Centre had offered the blocks for bidding in the eighth round of OALP and the deadline for submission of bids was extended a few times. The round was eventually closed last week.

ONGC was the sole bidder for six blocks while Reliance-BP was the sole bidder for the ultradeep sea block in the Krishna Godavari basin, the notification showed. Vedanta, OIL and Sun Petrochemicals bid for one block each where they will compete with ONGC’s bid.The 10 blocks are spread over nine sedimentary basins, covering an area of 36,316.5 sq km. Out of the 10 blocks, two are on land, four in shallow-water, two in deep-water and two in ultra-deep-water areas.

The government allows incentives such as reduced royalty rates, no oil cess, uniform licensing system, marketing and pricing freedom and revenue sharing model to the winning applicants. Exploration rights would be given for full contract life, and they would also be given concessional royalty rates in case of early commercial production.The government has also sought expressions of interest (EoI) under the ninth round of offshore bid round. It has opened 99% of the “no-go" area of the Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) for hydrocarbon exploration and development.

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Updated: 10 Jul 2023, 10:45 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout