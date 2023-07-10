ONGC, RIL among bidders for oil and gas blocks1 min read 10 Jul 2023, 10:45 PM IST
According to a notification by the Directorate General of Hydrocarbons (DGH), a total of 13 bids have been placed for the 10 blocks, out of which ONGC has placed nine bids and others have placed one bid each.
NEW DELHI : State-owned energy majors ONGC and Oil India Ltd along with Reliance-BP, Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta and Sun Petrochemicals Pvt Ltd have placed bids for exploring and producing oil and gas from 10 blocks in the eighth round of auctions under thev open acreage licensing policy (OALP).
