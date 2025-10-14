How ONGC plans to achieve ₹9,300 cr worth of cost savings by FY27
Summary
The cost reduction would account for about 15% of the planned operational and capital expenditure cost of ₹62,000 crore during the period.
NEW DELHI : State-run Oil and Natural Gas Corp. aims to save a total of ₹9,300 crore by the financial year 2027 through a number of cost-optimization measures planned by the company.
