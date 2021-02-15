Gas output from the block will be profitable for ONGC as India is moving to a new pricing regime from 1 April linking local prices with global indexes. Photo: Reuters



ONGC sees peak gas output from east coast block in 2024

Nidhi Verma , Reuters

ONGC will ramp up production from its KG basin block to about 3-3.5 mmscmd from May, which will be further raised to 8.5 mmscmd in 2022/23 before hitting peak rate in 2024, its head of finance Subhash Kumar said