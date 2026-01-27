ONGC reaches out to Shell, ExxonMobil, TotalEnergies, Chevron, others for production enhancement in western offshore
ONGC wants these global energy players to participate in its tender for the role of technical services provider.
New Delhi: State-run Oil and Natural Gas Corp. (ONGC) has reached out to as many as 10 global energy players to participate in its tender for the role of technical services provider (TSP) to enhance production in its western offshore fields, Pankaj Kumar, director (production) at ONGC, said to mediapersons on the sidelines of India Energy Week.