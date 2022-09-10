ONGC signs six contracts for three offshore fields each in Arabian Sea, Bay of Bengal

ONGC results: Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) announced on May 28 that its net profit for the March quarter increased by 31.5 percent. (File Photo)

1 min read . 08:02 PM IST

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) has signed six contracts for Discovered Small Fields (DSF) in offshore, with three each for fields in the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal, the company said in a statement on September 10.