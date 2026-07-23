West Asia war pushes ONGC to plan India's first strategic gas reserve

State-run Oil and Natural Gas Corp. Ltd, or ONGC, is planning to create India's first strategic natural gas reserve near its gas-producing assets in western India, according to two people close to the matter.
The development comes after the Indian government's plan to store natural gas in underground salt caverns failed to take off because of high capital expenditure and technical complexities.
Emergency resource
A strategic natural gas reserve can cushion the impact of crises such as the West Asia war, which has disrupted global energy supplies, exposing India's vulnerability as the country imports about 55% of its natural gas requirements, valued at around $15 billion annually.
The plan also follows the company's recent announcement to build a 1.75 million-tonne (mt) strategic crude oil storage facility. New Delhi has strategic petroleum reserves of 5.2 mt.