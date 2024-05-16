ONGC enters the fray to acquire Ayana Renewable Power
Summary
- Sembcorp Industries, Macquarie Group, and JSW Neo Energy have also submitted non-binding bids for the green energy company
- Ayana has 5 GW of operational and under-construction green energy projects, which it aims to double to 10 GW next year
NEW DELHI : Oil and Natural Gas Corporation has entered the fray to acquire a significant majority stake in Ayana Renewable Power Pvt. Ltd, as India’s largest crude and natural gas producer seeks to bulk up its clean energy portfolio.