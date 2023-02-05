ONGC to boost exploration for oil, gas; eyes collaborations
ONGC contributes around 71% of India's domestic production. However, it has reported a gradual decline in output for over a decade now primarily because its fields are old and aging.
The Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) is pivoting a four-pronged strategy of ramping up exploration efforts, quickly bringing discovered resources to production, raising recovery from existing fields, and increasing collaborations with experts to reverse years of decline in output, said its new chairman Arun Kumar Singh.
