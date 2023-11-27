ONGC to charge premium over Brent in oil deals with BPCL and HPCL
ONGC has signed deals to sell about 4.5 million tonnes of crude oil each to BPCL and HPCL at a premium to international benchmark Brent.
Deregulation of the sale of domestically-produced crude oil appeared to be in favour of ONGC as the firm will charge a premium over Brent in oil deals with BPCL and HPCL. The ONGC has signed deals to sell about 4.5 million tonnes of crude oil each to Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) in which it will sell crude oil it produces from Mumbai offshore fields at a premium to international benchmark Brent.