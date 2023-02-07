ONGC to explore investing in Argentina gas assets
Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd will explore opportunities investing in gas assets in Argentina. The company also signed an MoU with Argentina's state oil company YPF for hydrocarbon operation
India's state-run Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd will explore investing in gas assets in Argentina, its chairman said on Tuesday.
