India's state-run Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd will explore investing in gas assets in Argentina, its chairman said on Tuesday.

The company also signed a memorandum of understanding with Argentina's state oil company YPF for hydrocarbon cooperation.

"This is an enabling MoU. They have gas (assets)... so we will explore investing there," the ONGC chairman said at an event in Bengaluru.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

