ONGC to map India’s geothermal resources in search of clean energy

“In terms of geothermal energy, we have worked in Ladakh but that is just a starter. We are coming up with a geothermal map for entire India. Through that we can identify areas of high heat flows and high geothermal gradient. It is not the same everywhere; (it will be analyzed) where it is the maximum. It is the first stage of exploration. It will be more an atlas for geothermal energy," Rawat said.