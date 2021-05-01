New Delhi: Given the acute shortage of medical oxygen in the country, state run Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) has floated an international tender to procure 100,000 oxygen concentrators, the upstream explorer said on Saturday.

“Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC), intends to purchase of 1 Lakh Oxygen Concentrators (Non return valve) in order to meet out the urgent requirement of Oxygen to support Covid-19 patients," according to the request for EoI available on ONGC’ website.

The expression of interest (EoI) is to be submitted by 12 pm on Saturday night and comes in the backdrop of hospitals overloaded and oxygen and medicine supplies running low. States have been facing acute shortages of oxygen, concentrators, vaccines, testing kits, hospital beds, and intensive care units (ICUs). Concentrators are not available and those available are being sold at a huge premium.

An oxygen concentrator is a medical device that draws in ambient air, passes it through a molecular sieve to concentrate room oxygen to therapeutic levels and deliver it to a patient. It provides the patient supplemental or extra oxygen. These devices can supply a continuous stream of oxygen at flow rates of up to 10 litres per minute.

"#ONGC has floated an Expression of Interest (EOI) to procure one (1) lakh oxygen concentrators (Non return valve) from manufacturers in the international market," the upstream oil and gas explorer said in a tweet.

“Submit EOI by 23:55, 1 May 2021," the tweet added.

