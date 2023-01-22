ONGC, TotalEnergies plan joint venture3 min read . Updated: 22 Jan 2023, 10:54 PM IST
Talking of the tie-ups and joint ventures, Rawat said apart from Total, the company is also looking for tie-ups with other major players in exploration and production, as well as carbon capture, among others
State-run energy major ONGC plans to tie up with French giant TotalEnergies for exploration and production of oil and gas in the Andaman islands, said Sushma Rawat, director, exploration at ONGC Ltd. In an interview, Rawat said that prospective hydrocarbon blocks are expected to be auctioned at the next round of auctions under the Open Acreage Licensing Programme for which both companies may bid as a joint venture.
