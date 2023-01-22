ONGC, TotalEnergies plan joint venture

“For international partnerships we had a global outreach programme, which was initiated 2-3 years ago by the then chairman-managing director of ONGC. In that area we have gone ahead, and held a lot of technical discussions and four MoUs have been signed right from ExxonMobil to Equinor to Chevron and all. So, we are looking forward to tie ups with Total and others right from exploration and enhanced oil recovery to carbon capture and renewables." In August 2022 ONGC signed an agreement with American oil and gas major ExxonMobil for deepwater exploration at India’s east and west coasts. The tie-up is expected to firm up by March-end, she said. “ExxonMobil (contract) is totally (for) deepwater. They have been looking at the data both at the east cost and west coast. They will let us know at the end of March, when their entire study is complete, and identify areas they would like to go for acreage bidding, or may be it will be a joint venture with ONGC," she said.

