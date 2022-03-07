ONGC Videsh CEO hopeful of US approval to take Venezuelan oil cargoes1 min read . Updated: 07 Mar 2022, 05:47 AM IST
India's ONGC Videsh hopes US will approve request to take Venezuelan oil cargoes to settle debt — CEO AK Gupta.
The ONGC Videsh CEO said that ONGC owed some $420 million from Venezuelan joint venture incurred prior to US sanctions.
