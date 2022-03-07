OPEN APP
Home / Companies / News /  ONGC Videsh CEO hopeful of US approval to take Venezuelan oil cargoes
India's ONGC Videsh hopes US will approve request to take Venezuelan oil cargoes to settle debt — CEO AK Gupta. 

The ONGC Videsh CEO said that ONGC owed some $420 million from Venezuelan joint venture incurred prior to US sanctions.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

