ONGC Videsh CEO hopeful of US approval to take Venezuelan oil cargoes

India's ONGC Videsh hopes US will approve request to take Venezuelan oil cargoes to settle debt — CEO AK Gupta. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The ONGC Videsh CEO said that ONGC owed some $420 million from Venezuelan joint venture incurred prior to US sanctions.

The ONGC Videsh CEO said that ONGC owed some $420 million from Venezuelan joint venture incurred prior to US sanctions.

