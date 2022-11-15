ONGC Videsh set to retake its Sakhalin-1 stake

"On October 7, 2022, the Russian President issued a decree and consequently the Government of the Russian Federation notified on October 12, 2022, its Resolution that the rights and obligations of the consortium under the Sakhalin-1 production sharing agreement (PSA) shall be transferred to a new company, Sakhalin-1 Limited Liability Company," ONGC said.

