ONGC's improved earnings outlook to support deleveraging: S&P

MUMBAI: Improved earnings outlook for Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd. (ONGC) for the next 12-18 months will will support deleveraging, S&P Global Ratings said on Tuesday.

The rating agency expects ONGC to benefit from favorable crude oil prices over fiscal 2022 and revised Brent crude oil price expectations for the rest of 2021 to $65 per barrel from US$60 per barrel earlier. The forecast is significantly higher the company's average realisations of around $43 for fiscal in fiscal 2021.

"Higher crude prices, along with a modest 5-7% growth in the company's production volume, should push its EBITDA up by 20%-25% to about Indian rupee (INR) 850 billion during fiscal 2022. We estimate the company's debt-to-EBITDA ratio will strengthen to about 1.6x during this period, from about 1.9 times in fiscal 2021," S&P said.

S&P believes ONGC will maintain prudent capital investments over fiscal 2022, largely funded with operating cash flows. The company showed good flexibility in scaling back investments over fiscal 2021 amid challenges due to the covid-19 pandemic, the rating agency said. Capital expenditure fell to about Rs43,000 crore in fiscal 2021 from close to Rs55,000 crore in the previous year and it estimates that the company will spend around Rs45,000 crore this year. A prolonged second wave of the pandemic in India could result in lower spending.

"The company's improved earnings and flexibility in capital spending should push its ratio of funds from operations to debt toward 50% over the next 12-18 months, from about 45% in fiscal 2021 and provided cushion to company’s stand-alone credit profile (SACP) assessment and well above our threshold of 40% for a lower SACP. The issuer credit rating on the company remains constrained by the sovereign credit rating on India at BBB," S&P said.

