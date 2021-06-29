ONGC's improved earnings outlook to support deleveraging: S&P

"The company's improved earnings and flexibility in capital spending should push its ratio of funds from operations to debt toward 50% over the next 12-18 months, from about 45% in fiscal 2021 and provided cushion to company’s stand-alone credit profile (SACP) assessment and well above our threshold of 40% for a lower SACP. The issuer credit rating on the company remains constrained by the sovereign credit rating on India at BBB," S&P said.