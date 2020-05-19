Ongoing lockdown is affecting revenue across all businesses: Tata Power

The company added that its divestment plans remain on track with a closure of the Cennergi transaction earlier in April with ₹842 crore realised from this sale including hedging gains. The company is in advanced discussions to execute sale agreement for another overseas asset. In addition, they is good progress on closing the sale of defense business in this quarter. The divestment in Zambia hydro project is also expected to be completed by December. The company is confident of meeting their divestment target this year. The restructuring of renewable businesses including setting up the vehicle for their growth is well on track to closure.