How Onida plans to reclaim its place in Indian homes

Onida Electronics, once a household name with its iconic "Neighbour's Envy, Owner's Pride" tagline, plans to open 100 exclusive stores over the next two to three years as the Indian consumer electronics brand attempts to stage a comeback under a new management team.
The company, formerly known as MIRC Electronics, currently has no exclusive brand stores and sells through 4,000-4,500 retail outlets.
“With a slightly longer term horizon (2-3 years), we would like to have 100 exclusive brand outlets across the country,” Gunjan Srivastava, chief executive officer and additional managing director of the company, told Mint.
The expansion underscores Onida's attempt to rebuild a brand that lost ground to global rivals after economic liberalisation and the shift to smart televisions. The company is seeking to regain relevance by strengthening distribution, refreshing its brand and moving back into the higher-margin mass-premium segment.