Onitsuka Tiger considering India as manufacturing hub for regional growth
Summary
- India's footwear market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% during 2023-2028, with volume crossing 2,225 million pairs, as per industry estimates.
NEW DELHI : Japanese footwear brand Onitsuka Tiger, part of Asics Corporation, said it could consider India as a potential manufacturing hub to accelerate its growth in the region.
