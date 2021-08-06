Online betting firms welcome Madras HC judgment, but remain wary of state action

According to Sameer Jain, managing partner, PSL Advocates and Solicitors: “The judgment is in sync with the law laid down by the Supreme Court. However, the ultimate power to pass a law, even overriding the court’s decision, is well within legislative doma-ins. The government’s argument is based on the mischief theory whereby it plans to ban it due to its impact on youth. In my opinion, it cannot be the basis to declare, something otherwise legal, as illegal."