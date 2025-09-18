Online Gaming Bill fallout: Gameskraft axes 120 jobs, says regulations ‘left us with no choice’.

Bengaluru-based online gaming firm Gameskraft announced on Thursday that it is laying off 120 employees as it grapples with the fallout from the recently passed Online Gaming Bill, 2025.

“The current regulatory landscape has made us completely stop our business and has left us with no choice but to initiate a company-wide restructuring,” Gameskraft said in a statement.

What is Online Gaming Bill? The Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill—which President Murmu gave assent to in August—prohibits all online money-gaming platforms, with facilitators facing up to three years in jail and fines of up to ₹1 crore. Even promoting these platforms through advertisements can lead to two years’ imprisonment and penalties of up to ₹50 lakh.

Gameskraft layoffs Gameskraft said it will honour all commitments to affected employees as per the agreements—including leave encashment based on total salary and not just basic salary.

The Bengaluru-based firm also said that group health insurance for its employees will stay active until March or when laidoff employees join a new job, whichever is earlier.

Employees can convert their group health insurance to an individual plan, and those with parents included in the policy can keep it uninterrupted, said Gameskraft in its statement.

Layoffs due to gaming bill Several companies that were engaged in the real-money gaming have started laying off a majority of their staff, reported PTI.

Following the passing of the Online Gaming Bill, industry insiders had already warned that the sweeping ban could cripple the sector, leading to more than 20,000 employees losing their job and forcing more than 300 companies to shut their operations, Mint reported earlier.

