Online Gaming Industry representatives meet Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

New Delhi [India], September 1 (ANI): Union Minister for Electronics & Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw and officials on Monday met online gaming industry representatives.

According to sources, the discussion focused on promoting eSports and social games. Points related to orderly transition and protection of user's money were also discussed. It was noted that the industry has taken steps to ensure compliance with the Act.

On August 22, President Droupadi Murmu on Friday gave her assent to The Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025, that was passed by Parliament this week. The Bill was brought in to encourage e-sports and online social games while prohibiting harmful online money gaming services, advertisements, and financial transactions related to them.

The Bill seeks to completely ban offering, operating, or facilitating online money games, irrespective of whether based on skill, chance, or both. The Bill was passed in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday and in the Rajya Sabha a day after. The Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, aims to promote e-sports and online social games, while outlawing online money gaming.

There will be no punishment for those playing online money games; it is only the service providers, advertisers, promoters, and those who financially support such games who will face the consequences, said sources earlier. Through this legislation, the government aims to promote e-sports and give them legal recognition. This bill will help provide legal support to e-sports.

Earlier, there was no legal backing for e-sports, sources said. For the promotion of e-sports, which has been recognised as a legitimate form of competitive sport in India, the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports will establish a dedicated framework. The government will also promote online social games. The government believes that the harms of addiction, financial losses, and even extreme consequences such as suicides associated with online money gaming can be prevented by the prohibition of such activities.

Speaking about the Act, Union Minister Vaishnaw had said, "Our objective has been to promote and encourage the good parts of it, making India a game-making hub, we have set up the IICT which is Indian Institute of Creative Technologies and gaming is one of the verticals, so our focus is on making sure that the better parts, the good parts which are not harming the society get promoted and encouraged whereas the harmful impact on the society can be contained and reduced."

Meanwhile, on Monday, MeitY Secretary S Krishnan stated that online gaming in India will soon be subject to new rules. Speaking to ANI on the sidelines of the ICEA - Semiconductor Product Design Leadership Forum 2025, he said that the notification will not take long.