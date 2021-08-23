Online  grocer Grofers sets sights on under 10-minute  deliveries

He said the company had put plans for a public listing this year on the back burner as it is able to raise funds privately. “Well, plans changed considering the investor interest in our business and the grocery segment at large. If you look at the industry now, Grofers is the only top e-grocer that today can garner investments from private equity investors. We have parked our ambitions to list publicly for now," Dhindsa said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}