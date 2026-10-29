Online grocery delivery deal worth ₹1.6 lakh crore? DoorDash likely to make Instacart buyout official today: Report

DoorDash’s proposed purchase of Instacart could be announced as early as Thursday morning (local time). Sources familiar with the matter shared this information with CNBC. Reports suggest the deal could value Instacart at about $17 billion ( ₹1.6 lakh crore). However, neither company has confirmed an agreement, according to the publication.

Talk of a possible sale started to gather pace last week. The Information reported that Instacart was exploring a sale. It had held talks with companies including Uber. Several outlets reported advanced discussions between DoorDash and Instacart on Monday.

Also Read | Instacart explores potential sale, holds talks with Uber and DoorDash

Instacart shares rose about 4% in extended trading on Wednesday. DoorDash shares fell less than 1% during the same period. Instacart declined to comment on the matter. DoorDash representatives did not immediately respond to CNBC’s request for comment.

Buying Instacart would expand DoorDash’s presence in online grocery delivery. DoorDash started with food delivery before adding more retailers to its marketplace.

These include Sephora, Macy’s, Staples and Anthropologie. It has recently added several regional grocery sellers. The company also announced a partnership with Kroger last year.

Instacart became a listed company in 2023. It benefited greatly when grocery delivery demand surged during the pandemic. However, maintaining that growth has proved difficult.

In December, it agreed to pay $60 million ( ₹571 crore) to settle regulatory allegations. The Federal Trade Commission alleged false advertising and unlawful subscription enrollment practices.

Competition from Amazon and Walmart has also increased. Amazon has strengthened its online grocery business after slowing physical grocery expansion. Its delivery network helps move household essentials, pantry items and fresh products faster.

Both companies have expanded same-day and next-day delivery services. This creates new challenges for Instacart’s quick-delivery business.

"Strategically, ​DoorDash looks like the ​more natural fit for ⁠Instacart, given the complementary strengths of its restaurant delivery network and Instacart's grocery expertise," Reuters quoted Nick Smith as saying.

The co-founder of growth strategy consultancy ​Manifesto Growth Architects added, "For Uber, the opportunity would be to deepen its ​position as ⁠an everyday convenience platform. But an acquisition only makes sense if it delivers incremental customer value and profitable growth — not simply greater scale."

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DoorDash in India DoorDash opened its first Indian office in Hyderabad on September 30. Telangana Minister D Sridhar Babu inaugurated the talent hub. The office starts with 500 professionals. DoorDash plans to increase staffing beyond 3,000 within the next couple of years. Sridhar Babu said that the company had confirmed Hyderabad’s standing as a global talent hub.

Company officials Ravi Inukonda and Jenna Kohnke attended the opening. Telangana government IT Adviser Sai Krishna also joined them. Kohnke called the opening an important milestone for DoorDash’s global operations network.