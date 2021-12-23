Online is the best thing that happened to our industry: Amway global CEO Pant

But there's another thing that's happened at the same time, which is that there was an underlying trend of increase in macro entrepreneurship of people, of women of youth wanting the flexibility and earning supplemental income. And, again, the pandemic disruption provided a rise in that micro entrepreneurship. And so both these -- the rise of micro entrepreneurship and the immunity, nutrition, wellness space -- this is a tailwind for Amway, which is an entrepreneur-led health and wellness company. Despite all the challenges and all the tough things that everyone has gone through, our business is growing in 2021. And we are confident that we are in a multi-year growth, because we are providing a societal need and playing a small part in providing this health and wellness solution.