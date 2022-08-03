Online marketplace Etsy appoints Pankaj Jathar as VP and country head for India1 min read . Updated: 03 Aug 2022, 04:07 PM IST
The e-commerce veteran will help Etsy marketplace scale its capabilities and unlock growth opportunities in India
Nasdaq-listed American e-commerce firm Etsy, Inc, a marketplace for crafts and other creative goods has announced the appointment of Pankaj Jathar as its vice president and country head for India.Jathar has about two decades of experience across global IT services and ecommerce firms, and will lead the company’s India business to scale its marketplace capabilities further and determine additional growth opportunities in the country.