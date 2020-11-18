Online platforms woo investors with digital content

A variety of online investment platforms have started advertising and churning out digital content to create awareness about products such as mutual funds and shares as scores of new retail investors have thronged the Indian stock markets during the lockdown.

App-based investment firm for millennials Groww started a YouTube series, Groww Originals, where experts from the financial world talk about investing in stocks and mutual funds, besides other aspects of personal finance every Sunday. It also ran a television campaign to build awareness about financial products to help young people make investment decisions. “With an easy-to-use interface and robust technology offering, Groww aims to make investing easy and smart for the younger generation and democratize wealth creation," said Harsh Jain, chief operating officer and co-founder, Groww.

Online stock broking platform Zerodha is riding on content creators in the finance space recommending the platform to new investors. It also runs a financial educational and awareness programme, Varsity, aimed at simplifying personal finance and stock market-related topics.

CoinSwitch Kuber, a homegrown cryptocurrency investment platform for retail investors, has launched its first ad campaign on Disney+Hotstar stressing the importance of making smart investments and encouraging people to consider investing in cryptocurrencies for better returns. The campaign is live on CoinSwitch Kuber’s LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter accounts. Shot in Hindi, the campaign has a storytelling approach to discuss what cryptocurrencies are and how they are different from fiat money. It also debunks common fallacies surrounding cryptocurrency investments in India.

“While investor education initiatives by online brokerage firms are of great importance, it is critical that this education focus extensively on the risks associated with investing in equities and other securities, especially when most asset prices are at historical highs. It is imperative that investors understand the stark differences between investment and speculation," said Fali Hodiwalla, consulting partner, financial services, EY India.

The average Indian investor has become more digitally savvy over the past few years and is ready to interact with wealth management firms in new digital ways, said Monish Shah, partner, Deloitte India.

However, a segmental digital strategy is called for to cater to the mass market, mass affluent and high and ultra-high net worth segments, Shah said. The mass affluent segment has increasing digital propensity in terms of enrolment in new products, digital trade execution and performance tracking, he said.

“Since the launch of Kuber in June, we have scaled to 400,000 users and clocked investments worth ₹500 crore. That said, we have barely scratched the surface. With the acute shortage of verified information about cryptocurrencies, we thought it would be a good start to come up with a video campaign," said Ashish Singhal, CEO, CoinSwitch Kuber.

