Online platforms woo investors with digital content

CoinSwitch Kuber, a homegrown cryptocurrency investment platform for retail investors, has launched its first ad campaign on Disney+Hotstar stressing the importance of making smart investments and encouraging people to consider investing in cryptocurrencies for better returns. The campaign is live on CoinSwitch Kuber’s LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter accounts. Shot in Hindi, the campaign has a storytelling approach to discuss what cryptocurrencies are and how they are different from fiat money. It also debunks common fallacies surrounding cryptocurrency investments in India.