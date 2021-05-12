Online real estate got too hot to handle
- The sector’s stocks overheated in a pandemic frenzy relative to the cooler pace of industry transformation
Real estate 2.0 is still just knocking on disruption’s door.
For an industry that has historically relied upon a paper-intensive, time-consuming process of buying and selling homes, the past few years have brought a lot of progress. We can now see the value of a house in one click, tour it virtually with a few clicks or sell it with a few more. The promise is evident in the flood of companies coming to the public markets that tackle automated home flipping, like Opendoor and Offerpad, or seek to improve the fragmented brokerage model, like Compass.
