Online sales could be the last nail in the coffin for auto dealerships

MUMBAI : Auto dealers are struggling with stressed finances that may cause significant job losses on account of low consumer demand and manufacturers moving to online sales.

According to industry watchers, job losses could easily touch 25% of a 4.5 million-strong workforce employed across 17,000 auto dealers, who manage around 30,000 outlets across the country.

The Federation of Automobile Dealers Association of India (Fada), the industry’s apex body, has not yet made any projections on potential job losses in the coming months. But top office-bearers told Mint job losses could be a foregone conclusion given that vehicle sales are expected to drop by around 50% in the near future due to covid. “The volumes dropped 18% in FY20 and is expected to further decline up to 40% in FY21 if GDP growth remains flat. This means auto industry volumes would halve in two years," said Fada president Ashish Kale.

As social distancing norms take centre stage, leading automakers such as Tata Motors Ltd and Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd have announced renewed plans to push sales and marketing activity online, leaving several potential roles redundant in offline dealerships.

Kale said slowing demand for vehicles and the changing business model will hasten the closures of dealerships. “Shutdowns and job losses will happen. However, we will understand the scale of the impact once the lockdown is lifted and dealerships resume business."

According to Kale, fixed costs constitute up to 85% of total costs to operate a dealership. Rental, infrastructure, manpower and bank loan interest are the leading components. “Reducing fixed costs will clearly mean reducing the number of outlets and manpower, which is the last option," he said.

“Several dealerships are already struggling to pay April salaries," said Nikunj Sanghi, director, international affairs, Fada. “The shift to online from offline sales channels would have a multiplier effect on the job losses at auto dealerships."

