Online shopping is becoming a habit: Kavitha Rao, Ikea

The solutions that you will see in the store in Mumbai will be very much reflective of life at home in Mumbai, which is very different from what it is in Hyderabad. For example, the size of a home in Hyderabad is far larger than what it is in Mumbai. On an average, I think 60% of the people in Mumbai live in a space that is less than 500 square feet. So the solutions, the room sets, the inspirations etc will actually reflect this. The second aspect is also related to how people in Mumbai, are very focused on multi-functional furniture. Maybe in a Mumbai home, let's say the living room is also used as a dining space, it could also be used as a work-from-home space. So, you will see some of those solutions also brought to life. It's also got one of the largest warehouses as well in order to meet the demands of our consumers. In Hyderabad, we went in the physical format. In Mumbai we started off with e-commerce as an option. With the opening of the physical format, we’re really becoming an omni channel retailer in Mumbai.