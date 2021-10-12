Online shopping will thrive, but malls are here to stay: M.A. Yusuff Ali

In Bengaluru, for instance, the focus is on the Lulu Hypermarket, and we have mastered the ‘hypermarket’ model over a period of time. Post covid, food habits of people have changed. Many new sections and categories, which were not as popular earlier, especially in the health and hygiene segment, have been added. Covid has also made people more particular about their health and fitness regimes. Categories such as personal hygiene, super foods, healthy foods, organic foods, fitness and sports have seen tremendous growth in the last two years. We have included all these categories in our portfolio to ensure that our customers want for nothing.