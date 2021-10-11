‘Online shopping will thrive, but malls are here to stay’

Covid has changed the way people shop and live. The online market has definitely picked up but at the end of the day, we all love the touch and feel, and the physical experience of shopping. While online business will thrive, offline will also continue to grow, especially since people have been stuck in their homes for almost two years now. Malls are here to stay. We expect both the segments to grow simultaneously. We will be launching our online business in Bangalore as well because we want to provide an omni-channel shopping experience for our customers. While our first phase is offline shopping with Global Malls, the second phase will be online. Our customers can shop for their regular grocery products online at Lulu Hypermarket, while for their bigger shopping needs such as food and beverages, apparel, and lifestyle products, the focus will always be on offline shopping.