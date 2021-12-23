‘Online the best thing to happen to our industry’

There are many firsts in this. It was a shift of industries. It was shift to a family-owned, privately-held company, and it was the first outside of family and external CEO for Amway. What I do in any new role is to take the first 100 days to listen and learn. That’s exactly what I did in early 2019—go to markets across the world to understand how our entrepreneurs and our leaders are building their business. I went to startup companies and large companies in both technology and nutrition space. I went to see Alibaba and met Google and Facebook in California. I went to nutrition startups in Seattle, and Los Angeles to understand where the buck is going. Then we put together a 10-year strategic plan. The core of that plan is to empower and unleash our entrepreneurs to grow their health and wellness communities. That’s a change we are investing in. India is pioneering that change today.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}