MUMBAI : The Uday Kotak-led board of directors of Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services ( IL&FS ) has been able to resolve only 18% of the company’s outstanding debt of more than ₹1 trillion, nearly two years after taking control of the bankrupt shadow banker and construction firm.

The bulk of the resolution had been expected to be complete by March 2020, but the board said that there were legal and regulatory delays and covid-19 has slowed down resolution further.

The board set a new resolution timeline and said it will be able to resolve ₹50,590 crore of outstanding debt by March 2021 and a further ₹6,650 crore in FY22. The expected resolution proceeds total ₹57,240 crore, amounting to 57% of debt outstanding.

“The revised value accounts for more than 57% of the overall debt and is significantly higher than the average realization, till date, for financial creditors under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code process," it said in a press release.

The approved resolution plan involves a combination of asset sales, regular debt repayment by solvent entities, debt discharged or restructured in insolvent entities and the available cash balance across the group.

On 4 October 2018, with IL&FS teetering on the brink of bankruptcy, the ministry of corporate affairs had appointed a new board of directors led by Kotak, a senior banker, to guide the firm through the insolvency process that otherwise threatened to bring down India’s shadow banking system along with it.

The board has had to contend with a complex web of subsidiaries and cross-lending within IL&FS (there are 347 entities within IL&FS, 175 of these overseas), outstanding debt of ₹99,355 crore, a fraud investigation into the previous management and subsequent forensic audits, and a portfolio infrastructure assets in various stages of completion.

The board has sold 11 entities with debt of ₹4,800 crore, through which it brought in additional equity consideration of ₹625 crore, recovered ₹1,360 crore from loans and investments to non-IL&FS group entities, and has been able to repay ₹2,600 crore of principal to its own lenders.

“The government wants us to take care of stakeholders, creditors, and not just wind up everything. Public interest is to be protected," Kotak said.

