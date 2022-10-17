Only 62% of 24.10 lakh registered companies active: Govt

NEW DELHI :The country has more than 24 lakh registered companies but only 62 per cent of them were actively functioning at the end of September, the Ministry of Corporate Affairs said in its information bulletin.
The majority of active companies were engaged in business services. With more than 8.52 lakh companies shuttered and many others undergoing various regulatory processes, including liquidation, the total number of active entities stood at 14.96 lakh during the period.
Latest data from the corporate affairs ministry showed that there were a little over 24.10 lakh registered companies at the end of September.
In terms of total registered companies, nearly 62 per cent of them were active last month.
Entities are required to get registered under the Companies Act, which is implemented by the ministry, to function as companies.
Among the total number of registered companies, 8.52 lakh entities were shut down and 51,693 companies were in the process of being deregistered.
“Of these, 8,52,422 companies were closed, 7,070 companies were under liquidation, 51,693 companies are in the process of striking-off from the register and 2,450 companies have so far obtained the “dormant" status...," the ministry said in its information bulletin for the month of September.
“A total of 13,542 companies, Including 836 One Person Companies (OPCs), were registered under the CA-13 during September 2022 with the authorized capital of Rs. 1,927.48 Crore," it added.
At September end, Maharashtra had the highest number of registered companies (2,402), followed by Uttar Pradesh (1,510), and Delhi (1,306).
During September 2022, all companies (13,542) were registered as companies limited by shares with authorized capital of Rs. 1,927.48 Crore, the ministry said.
Business services includes information technology, research & development and other business activities such as law, audit and accounts.
