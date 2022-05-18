Only a matter of time before TCS doubles its revenues to hit the $50 billion mark: CEO

For this to happen, TCS is focusing on two things. “One, we want to arrive at that milestone with a more balanced portfolio, with a much larger proportion of business transformation revenues, so we have two equally strong growth engines for the journey ahead. For this, we want to build on our initial successes in the G&T (growth and transformation) opportunity, and put in place a structured way to deepen existing innovation and transformation engagements, while expanding the number of clients for whom we provide such services," Gopinathan said. “Second, as we get larger, we shouldn’t lose sight of what has brought us thus far – our customer centricity."