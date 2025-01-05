Hotel booking company OYO has revised the check-in rules for partner hotels and introduced guidelines effective this year stating that unmarried couples can no longer check in. The new rule will be initially applicable in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh.

All couples willing to make bookings will be required to present valid proof of relationship during check-in. This rule is applicable to online bookings as well, under the revised guidelines. OYO has given the discretion to partner hotels to accept or decline the bookings on the basis of their judgment, aligning with local social sensibility, PTI reported quoting a company statement.

This guideline will immediately affect OYO's partner hotels in Meerut. On the basis of the ground feedback, the company will plan to expand the policy to more cities, the report said, citing people aware of the policy.

They said, “OYO has received feedback in the past from civil society groups especially in Meerut urging action to address this issue. Additionally, residents from few other cities have petitioned for disallowing unmarried couples to check-in at OYO hotels.”

The revised policy is a part of the travel booking company's initiative to transform outdated perceptions and project itself as a brand providing safe experiences for families, students, business, religious and solo travellers, the report cited OYO. It also aims to promote longer stays and repeated bookings, the company said.

Blacklisting hotels OYO has started pan-India initiatives, including joint seminars on safe hospitality involving partner hotels and police. Through this initiative, it is blacklisting hotels allegedly promoting immoral activities and taking action against unauthorised hotels using OYO branding, it added.