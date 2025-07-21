'Only scoops, no oops!': Amul recreates Coldplay's viral 'kiss cam' moment of Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot

Astronomer former CEO Andy Byron, and his HR Kristin Cabot's now viral ‘kiss-cam’ moment at a Coldplay concert lit up social media before the weekend — but the internet still hasn't moved on. Riding the viral wave, now Amul has added its signature flair to the saga with a witty cartoon, but with a unique Bollywood twist.

In the cartoon posted on X, the iconic Amul girl is seen reacting with a cheeky "oops!" expression, paired with the line: “Hum Tum Ek Camera Mein Bandh Ho!” — a clever play on the classic Bollywood hit song ‘Hum tum ek kamre mai bandh ho’.

Amul cartoon

Not to miss out the line - "Only scoops, no oops!' — adding another level of fun to the cartoon.

Coldplay concert scandal What began as a cozy moment between Kristin Cabot and Andy Byron, quickly turned into an oops moment after the Coldplay concert’s kiss cam focused on the duo.

And, within a jiffy, Andy Byron was seen scrambling for cover with Kristin Cabot trying to hide her face.

Coldplay lead singer had just started to give the pair a shout out “Oh look at these two…” till he was interrupted with Kristin Cabot and Andy Byron's unexpected reaction.

Andy Byron, Kristin Cabot are both married. Byron is married to Megan Kerrigan, who dropped the former CEO's last name some time after her husband and the HR's kiss-cam moment went viral. Meanwhile, Cabot, is married into one of the wealthiest families in Boston.

Kristin Cabot marriage Kristin is reportedly married to Privateer Rum owner Andrew Cabot. He touts his family lineage as the sixth-generation owner of the longstanding rum brand, which was founded by the “original” Andrew Cabot.

According to a New York Times profile of the Cabots, the family has transcended generations, and were estimated at $200 million in 1972. That’s $15.4 billion in 2025.

Brands jump onto the ‘kiss cam’ craze Not just Amul, but brands across the globe including IKEA, Tesla, RyanAir also cleverly fitted the viral moment into their marketing.

Furniture retail brand, IKEA posted a picture of a stuffed panda hugging an orangutan from behind, mimicking the ‘viral colleagues’ on their Instagram page. The caption read, "Don't get caught... without these! Drama-free cuddles guaranteed." The phrase "HR approved" was placed in the image