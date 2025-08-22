OnlyFans processed $7.2 billion in payments in 2024: Here's how much owner Leonid Radvinsky made from adult site

Adult-content social network OnlyFans on Friday said it paid its owner Leonid Radvinsky $701 million in dividends ahead of a potential sale of the company.

London-based Fenix International, that runs OnlyFans, is exploring a sale at a potential valuation of $8 billion, Bloomberg reported in May.

The platform allows content creators to offer subscription material directly to their fans.

It makes money by charging a 20% fee on any subscription or content including videos, pictures and chats sold via the platform.

It gained popularity during the Covid-19 pandemic, when several sex workers and celebrities were looking for ways to earn money during lockdowns.

In a financial filing for the year ended November 30, 2024, Fenix International said $7.2 billion in payments were processed through the platform, up from $6.6 billion in 2023.

Pretax profit stood at $684 million for the year, up about 4%.

Creator accounts surged 13% to 4.6 million, while fan accounts rose 24% to 377.5 million, said the company.

OnlyFans had posted a profit of about $485.5 million in the year ended November 30, 2023, up 20% from the previous year.

Previously, news agency Reuters had reported that a consortium led by investment firm Forest Road Company was exploring a bid.

Radvinsky acquired OnlyFans in 2018 Leonid Radvinsky, the Ukrainian-American entrepreneur, received $497 million in ordinary dividends and an additional $204 million in five tranches after the reporting date.

Since 2021, he had received about $1.8 billion from the platform.

The company paid dividends of $472 million in 2023, $338 million in 2022 and $284 million the year before that.

Radvinsky acquired the majority stake in OnlyFans in 2018 from its British father-and-son founders Guy and Tim Stokely, who had founded the site in 2016.

Radvinsky was born in the Ukrainian port city of Odesa. His family moved to Chicago when he was a child.