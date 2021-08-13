BENGALURU: OnMobile Global Ltd, a global player in mobile entertainment, said it has completed 100% acquisition of Technologies rob0 Inc., through its subsidiary OnMobile Global Solutions Canada Ltd.

This investment is in continuation to the initial acquisition of 25% equity stake in May last year.

rob0, incorporated in February 2019, offers vision artificial intelligence (AI) technology. The platform gathers, analyses and provides smart insights that help understand user behaviour, optimize gameplay and increase player retention, the company said.

This investment by OnMobile is the second major step towards creation of ONMO, the direct-to-consumer (D2C) mobile cloud-gaming platform, after the acquisition of Appland AB, Sweden, in October 2018. These strategic acquisitions lay the foundation of technologies which form the pillars of ONMO.

Alongside, OnMobile has hired a team of product managers, engineers and marketers who are working on developing ONMO, which is built on three key mobile gaming trends (eSports, social, and short form gaming) and two disruptive technologies (AI and cloud streaming), and is currently being beta tested in three locations globally.

“rob0’s low bandwidth session streaming and AI generated user spotlights will be a key tool in making ONMO a global success," the company said.

“rob0’s acquisition brings to life our ONMO mission of creating the best gaming moments that bring esports to everyone in one click, and takes us a step closer to our goal to be the uncontested leader in social esports globally," said François-Charles Sirois, executive chairman, OnMobile Global.

Krish Seshadri, chief executive officer, OnMobile Global, said rob0 has been an integral part of its cloud gaming product, ONMO. “rob0’s technology and Vision AI picks the best parts of a game and helps ONMO create thousands of short, unique challenges for mobile casual esports players."

