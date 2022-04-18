OnMobile Global appoints Asheesh Chatterjee as Global CFO

On the appointment of Asheesh, Sanjay Baweja, MD & Global CEO of OnMobile, said, “We are excited to have Asheesh join us as Global Group CFO. He will be an integral part of the company's management, helping OnMobile realise its long-term financial and operational goals. Over two decades of his experience makes him the perfect fit to lead the financial chapter of the company’s transformation as we work towards putting our customers first."