OnMobile Global appoints Asheesh Chatterjee as Global CFO

Chatterjee has 25 years of experience in manifold facets of finance, such as fundraising, strategic and operational finance, risk management, regulatory compliances, digital transformation, procurement, taxation, and investor relations.
OnMobile Global has appointed Asheesh Chatterjee as the Global Group Chief Financial Officer (CFO) with effect from Monday (April 18). Chatterjee joins the Paytm parent with more than twenty-five years of rich experience.
Recently, Chatterjee worked with Reliance Broadcast Network as a CFO & CBO, managed various responsibilities in multiple areas, and played a leadership role in JVs, Asset monetisation, Phase-3 auctions for FM Radio, Sales, and Revenue management, etc.
Also, he has had prominent stints with EY India, ICICI Pru AMC, Sony Pictures Television, and Moser Baer India Ltd.
On the appointment of Asheesh, Sanjay Baweja, MD & Global CEO of OnMobile, said, “We are excited to have Asheesh join us as Global Group CFO. He will be an integral part of the company's management, helping OnMobile realise its long-term financial and operational goals. Over two decades of his experience makes him the perfect fit to lead the financial chapter of the company’s transformation as we work towards putting our customers first."
Joining OnMobile, Asheesh said, “I am excited to join OnMobile in its transformational journey, and am looking forward to working with various global teams to add value to business growth and strategize to build an efficient financial infrastructure."
Chatterjee is a member of the Indian Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. He is also a Management
Accountant (India & UK), Chartered Global Management Accountant, and an alumnus of Northwestern, Kellogg School of Management.