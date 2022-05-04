OnMobile Global launches Bitcoin payments for gaming platform

Crypto exchanges operating in India have also taken a hit over the past month, after the government’s recently announced crypto taxes became operational. In February, Sitharaman had announced a 30% tax on capital gains from crypto trading, and an additional 1% tax deduction at source (TDS) for those selling cryptocurrencies. On April 1, crypto research firm Crebaco noted a 72% drop in trading volumes on WazirX, the largest crypto exchange by volume in India. Other exchanges, including Zebpay and CoinDCX also recorded 52% and 59% drops, respectively.