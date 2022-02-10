NEW DELHI: Onsurity, a tech-enabled employee healthcare platform for emerging businesses, has entered into a partnership with Startupwala, an online B2B legal services and startup enablement platform, for affordable healthcare solutions.

Onsurity provides affordable healthcare solutions to SMEs and startups. It offers monthly healthcare membership with instant purchase, and an dedicated claims support team to its clients, the company said in a press release.

Kulin Shah, co-founder & COO, Onsurity said, “Our ethos is to provide affordable and reliable healthcare solutions to new age entrepreneurs, their employees and families. Under the partnership we have already onboarded more than 100 startups and their teams. Our tie-up with Startupwala is a positive step towards empowering 2000 start-ups with affordable healthcare solutions in next 12 months."

Bala Nadar, founder, Startupwala, said “Startupwala is on a mission to make India an entrepreneurial capital through its affordable legal and startup enablement services to quickly launch and scale up businesses and have found a perfect partner in Onsurity to protect the health and wellbeing of the founders and their teams."

Onsurity provides out-patient wellness and preventive care like doctor teleconsultations, online medicine delivery, group mediclaim and accidental covers to in-hospitalisation support related to claim processing and reimbursements, as per the press release.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.