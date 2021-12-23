Onsurity launches healthCare credits programme for startups

NEW DELHI: Onsurity, an employee healthcare benefits platform, has launched Onsurity Edge Credits Programme - a first of its kind health benefits credit programme for startups. The programme is designed to empower startups by offering their employees membership with HealthCare along with wellness benefits.

Startups who opt-in for the credits programme will receive up to ₹25,000 credits which can be redeemed to buy comprehensive healthcare plans for employees, according to a press release.

Onsurity, a subscription-based employee healthcare platform for startups and SMEs, has firmed up plans to reach more 10,000 small businesses through this programme in the next 12 months.

Most startups need to focus on growth in the initial stages of scaling. As a result, they are left with little capital to support their team’s health and wellness. Onsurity’s Edge Credits Programme is a perfect fit as it steps in to fill this gap.

Kulin Shah, Co-founder and COO at Onsurity, said, “We are thrilled to launch a credits programme taking us a step closer towards our vision of ‘Gift of Health’ to expedite comprehensive, affordable healthcare benefits to the ones who need it the most: startups and their workforce…It will help these emerging businesses in saving on their working capital and at the same time ensuring that their employees are looked after."

"Having been a startup ourselves we understand the invaluable benefits and motivation that this unique gift of health can bring. This programme could be a game changer in the growth curve of every startup, and we want to ensure that they get this advantage to move ahead," he added.

Designed for teams comprising as little as three people, the programme is available for full-time and part-time employees along with contractual staff with a wide range of healthcare benefits such as group health and personal accidental insurance for members, discounted online medicines and health check-ups, free doctor teleconsultations, free health & wellness live sessions and more.

The programme allows entrepreneurs to manage their employees’ health seamlessly with its self-serve platform, eliminating the need for extensive paperwork and HR processes, as per the press release.

