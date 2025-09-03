Ontario Premier Dumps Diageo Whiskey on Ground to Protest Plant Closure

(Bloomberg) -- Ontario Premier Doug Ford slammed beverage firm Diageo Plc’s decision to end bottling operations in his province for a Canadian whisky that was created in the country.

Ford poured out a bottle of Crown Royal on Tuesday, encouraging Ontarians to purchase alcohol made and bottled within the province.

“A message to the CEO in France: You hurt my people, I’m going to hurt you. You’re going to feel the pain in February when these people don’t have a paycheck,” Ford told reporters in Kitchener, Ontario.

He proceeded to empty the bottle, saying he would send the cleaning bill to Crown Royal’s owner.

Diageo didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. The company said in a statement on Aug. 28 that it will close its bottling facility in Amherstburg, Ontario, by February in an effort to move its operations closer to US customers.

“Crown Royal will continue to be mashed, distilled, and aged in Canada, just as it has been since 1939,” the beverage maker said. It also plans to maintain its Canadian headquarters in Toronto and facilities in Manitoba and Quebec.

Ford has vocally defended Canadian interests throughout the country’s trade war with the US. He, along with other provincial leaders, pulled US alcohol from its government-run stores earlier this year to retaliate against US tariffs on imports from Canada.

Ford said that he spoke with the head of Diageo’s North American operations, offering incentives to reverse the closure decision, but they refused.

The move is expected to affect nearly 200 jobs in the town of 23,500, which is located by the Detroit border. The bottling facility is the town’s largest employer, the union representing the workers said in a statement.

Crown Royal sold in Canada and outside the US will continue to be bottled in Quebec, Diageo’s statement said.

