Ontario Teachers’ to pick up 30% stake in Mahindra Susten for 2,371 crore

Ontario Teachers’ to pick up 30% stake in Mahindra Susten for ₹2,371 crore3 min read . 12:49 PM IST
- The InvIT is initially proposed to comprise renewable power assets seeded by Mahindra Susten with operational capacity of around 1.54 GWp
Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board (Ontario Teachers’) has signed binding agreements with Mahindra Group to acquire 30% stake in Mahindra Susten Pvt Ltd for an equity value of ₹2,371 crore ($300 million).
A statement from Mahindra Group said that the proposed transaction also envisages the setting up of an Infrastructure Investment Trust (InvIT) in compliance with applicable regulations of the Securities and Exchange Board of India. Avendus Capital acted as financial advisor to the Mahindra Group for the transaction.
The InvIT is initially proposed to comprise renewable power assets seeded by Mahindra Susten with operational capacity of around 1.54 GWp. As part of the proposed transaction, shareholder loans of ₹575 crore ($73 million) advanced by Mahindra Group to Mahindra Susten will be repaid, it said.
“Mahindra Group and Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board (Ontario Teachers’) announced a strategic partnership to capitalize on the growing renewables opportunity in India and contribute towards the country’s decarbonization ambitions," the statement said.
It said that as a result of this transaction, Mahindra Group will receive an inflow of approximately ₹1,300 crore ($165 million).
Further, Mahindra Group and Ontario Teachers’ will jointly explore the sale of an additional 9.99% stake in Mahindra Susten by May 31, 2023. Mahindra Group will deploy these funds, plus an incremental amount of up to ₹1,750 crore ($220 million), into the business and InvIT over the next seven years.
Over the same period, Ontario Teachers’ has committed to deploy an additional amount of up to ₹3,550 crore ($450 million) into the business and the InvIT over the next seven years.
The statement added that the transaction will enable Mahindra Susten to build a strong renewable energy business focused on solar energy, hybrid energy, integrated energy storage & round-the-clock (RTC) green energy plants.
It is expected that Ontario Teachers’ acquisition of a 30% shareholding in Mahindra Susten, which is subject to closing conditions including regulatory approvals, will complete over the next few months.
The InvIT is also expected to be formed during FY2024 subject to requisite approvals.
Puneet Renjhen, Member of Group Executive Board and EVP, Partnerships & Alliances at the Mahindra Group said: “The partnership with Ontario Teachers’ will enable the Mahindra Group to unlock value in the renewable energy sector with continued joint investments towards accelerated growth. The Mahindra Group aims to be Planet Positive by 2040 and the continued inflow of patient, long-term capital in our climate positive businesses is validation of our commitment to be a global ESG leader."
“As part of our climate change strategy, we have committed to continue growing our portfolio of green assets around the globe with investments like Mahindra Susten. This strategic partnership marks the beginning of what we hope will be a long-term and mutually beneficial relationship with the Mahindra Group,“ said Bruce Crane, Senior Managing Director, Asia Pacific, Infrastructure & Natural Resources at Ontario Teachers’.
Deepak Thakur, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, Mahindra Susten said that the partnership with Ontario Teachers’ syncs with Mahindra Susten’s plan to substantially grow its green energy portfolio across solar PV, wind, and energy storage.
“Our in-house EPC capabilities honed across renewable energy projects executed globally ensure Mahindra Susten engineers and delivers superior performing assets, thereby enabling our energy platform to provide clean, reliable power to millions of people across India," he said.
Mahindra Susten is Mahindra Group’s renewable energy platform, which includes a renewable engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) businesses (capacity constructed of over 4 GWp), an independent power producer (IPP) business with around 1.54 GWp of operational solar plants spread across several states in India, and plan to have a significant solar development pipeline.
The IPP solar portfolio is spread across five states in India and is backed by long-term power purchase agreements.